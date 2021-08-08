New Delhi: Delhi woke up to dark grey clouds, soon followed by heavy rains leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the national capital will experience moderate showers today after a dry spell last week. The Delhi Traffic Police is constantly giving updates on traffic snarls across the city.Also Read - Guava Side Effects: Who Should Avoid Eating Amrood And Why?

Both roads from the Rajdhani Park metro station towards Mundka and from Tikri towards Peeragarhi are affected due heavy waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police informed commuters.

Also Read - 10 Tips Every Diabetic Should Follow This Monsoon to Stay Healthy And Fit

“The bridge Prahladpur railway underpass was flooded by 1 to 2 feet due to which traffic has been closed both red well to Badarpur and Badarpur to Lal Kuan carriageways, please avoid using this route,” it said in another update.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to IMD. The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am, it said. The city received 7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the weather department noted.

According to the MeT, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall — 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average — in August. The national capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s normal, whereas the minimum temperature settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius.

