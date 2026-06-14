Delhi traffic alert: DTC bus service launched between Bakarwala DDA Flats to Uttam Nagar Terminal; Check route, stoppage, key details for commuters

Delhi traffic alert: Check new bus service route, stoppage, and key guidelines for commuters.

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Delhi traffic alert: DTC bus service launched between Bakarwala DDA Flats to Uttam Nagar Terminal; Check route, stoppage, key guidelines for commuters(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

Delhi traffic alert: Attention Delhities! There’s some good news for people living in West Delhi. The Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) has commenced a new bus service from Dwarka Mor DDA Flats and Uttam Nagar Terminal, thus aiming to ease daily travel for commuters in the area. The need for a direct bus route on this corridor had been awaited for quite some time. In addition, DTC has started several other routes to help facilitate connections between Uttam Nagar Terminal and other areas, such as Bakkarwala DDA Flats and nearby areas.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Which areas will the new DTC bus service connect, and what are the major stops along the route?

The introduction of these bus services will provide valuable transportation enhancements to those living along this corridor, as well as provide new opportunities for travel throughout the area. The announcement was made by Delhi’s Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Transport, and Information Technology, Pankaj Kumar Singh, on his X account. Sharing the announcement on X (previously Twitter), Singh congratulated local residents.

He stated, “A Gift for the Residents of Vikaspuri Assembly Constituency! With the launch of the DTC bus service from Bakarwala DDA Flats to Uttam Nagar Terminal, the residents of the area will benefit from improved transportation facilities.”

विकासपुरी विधानसभा वासियों के लिए सौगात! बक्करवाला डीडीए फ्लैट से उत्तम नगर टर्मिनल तक डीटीसी बस सेवा शुरू होने से क्षेत्रवासियों को आवागमन की बेहतर सुविधा मिलेगी।

यह बस सेवा बक्करवाला, ककरोला, एनएसआईटी, द्वारका, जनकपुरी एवं आसपास के क्षेत्रों को जोड़ते हुए यात्रियों के सफर को… pic.twitter.com/4jR7dgpf9x — Pankaj Kumar Singh (@drpankajbjp) June 12, 2026

“This bus service, connecting Bakarwala, Kakorola, NSIT, Dwarka, Janakpuri, and surrounding areas, will make travel more convenient and hassle-free for passengers. Heartfelt best wishes to the residents of the area for this new bus service,” the post further reads.

Will the new DTC service help reduce traffic congestion?

The new bus service is likely to benefit working professionals, students, and residents. The route will pass through several important areas, including Dwarka Mor, Kakrola, NSIT, DPS Matiyala, Jharoda Sector 2/6 Crossing, Mahavir Enclave, Dabri Mor, and Janakpuri C-1.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion for today: Traffic to remain affected on these routes till 8 PM; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Moreover, passengers can reach multiple important destinations on a single bus, thus saving both time and money.

In addition to connecting commuters to their destinations more efficiently, the new bus route will also help reduce traffic congestion and decrease reliance on private vehicles, making an overall positive impact on the environment as well as commuters travelling between these various destinations in Delhi.

New DTC Bus Routes

Route D-6606 (New): Uttam Nagar Terminal to DDA Flats, Bakkarwala

Key stops: Kakrola, Matiyala, and various sectors of Dwarka.

The route has been introduced to improve connectivity between Uttam Nagar and residential areas in Bakkarwala.

Route 806A (New – Trial Service): Dwarka Mor to Paprawat Village

Key stops: Nangli Sakrawati and Kakrola.

The trial route aims to enhance public transport access for residents traveling between Dwarka Mor and Paprawat Village.

Route Stops: