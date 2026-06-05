Delhi traffic alert: DTC diverts 38 bus routes in Nawada area for 45 days; Check affected routes, key guidelines for commuters

Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) has released an important advisory. Around 38 routes (including Routes 783 & DW-3) are being operated as per the approved diversion plan.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-traffic-alert-dtc-diverts-38-bus-routes-in-nawada-area-for-45-days-check-affected-routes-key-guidelines-for-commuters-sewer-line-work-8436824/ Copy

Delhi traffic alert: DTC diverts 38 bus routes in Nawada area for 45 days; Check affected routes, key guidelines for commuters(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

Attention Delhities! People living in West Delhi are likely to face travel disruptions as sewer line construction work is underway in the Nawada area of Delhi. Owing to this ongoing work, commuters traveling to and from the affected localities might experience inconvenience for a few days. Meanwhile, certain bus routes operating through the affected corridor have been temporarily diverted.

For how many days will the traffic diversion be in place?

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) said, “Due to ongoing sewer line work near Nawada Metro Station and consequent traffic restrictions imposed by Delhi Traffic Police, certain bus routes operating through the affected corridor have been temporarily diverted. To ensure continuity of public transport services, DTC issued a detailed diversion plan on 02.06.2026 and buses on the affected routes are being operated through alternative alignments.”

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Around 38 routes (including Routes 783 & DW-3) are being operated as per the approved diversion plan. These diversion arrangements are expected to remain in force for approximately 45 days or till completion of the work by the concerned agency.

“All concerned depots have been directed to ensure smooth operations and strict compliance with the diversion plan so that inconvenience to commuters is minimized. DTC remains committed to providing reliable public transport services and appreciates the cooperation and patience of commuters during this period,” the post added.

Affected Routes list

The affected routes include: 546Stl, 628 Stl, 806, 809, 817, 817N, 818, 819, 821, 822, 824, 824L Stl, 825, 825A, 826, 827, 827B, 828, 829, 834, 836, 838, 844, 845, 848, 872, 873, 876, 878, 885, 885E, 887, D-072 Stl, D-074, D-074 Stl, 072 (Night Service), and others operating via Tilak Nagar.

Also Read: Greater Noida traffic diversion till June 13: Traffic to remain affected on these routes due to Big Cricket League Season 2; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Temporary Diversion Between Dwarka Mor and Uttam Nagar Terminal

Existing Stops/Fare Stages

Dwarka Mor Metro Station

Rama Park

Mohan Garden

Nawada (Fare Stage)

Kiran Garden

Om Vihar

Prem Nagar

Uttam Nagar Mini Stand

Uttam Nagar Terminal (Fare Stage)

Temporary Route After Diversion

Dwarka Mor

M.S. Road (Fare Stage)

Dwarka Sector 13

Dwarka Sector 3 & 4 Crossing

Matiala Crossing

DTC Matiala (Fare Stage)

Rajapuri

Madhu Vihar

Dwarka Sector 2/6 Crossing (Fare Stage)

Dwarka Sector 1

MFS Flats Sector 2

Mahavir Enclave Part 2 & 3 (Fare Stage)

Vijay Enclave

Dashrathpuri

Dabri Village (Fare Stage)

Dabri Crossing

Janakpuri Part 2

Janakpuri No. 1 (Fare Stage)

Jeevan Park

Tilakpur

P-Block Janakpuri

Uttam Nagar Terminal (Fare Stage)

Check key guidelines for commuters