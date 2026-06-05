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Delhi traffic alert: DTC diverts 38 bus routes in Nawada area for 45 days; Check affected routes, key guidelines for commuters

Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) has released an important advisory. Around 38 routes (including Routes 783 & DW-3) are being operated as per the approved diversion plan.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 5, 2026, 8:51 AM IST
Delhi traffic alert: DTC diverts 38 bus routes in Nawada area for 45 days; Check affected routes, key guidelines for commuters
Delhi traffic alert: DTC diverts 38 bus routes in Nawada area for 45 days; Check affected routes, key guidelines for commuters(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

Attention Delhities! People living in West Delhi are likely to face travel disruptions as sewer line construction work is underway in the Nawada area of Delhi. Owing to this ongoing work, commuters traveling to and from the affected localities might experience inconvenience for a few days. Meanwhile, certain bus routes operating through the affected corridor have been temporarily diverted.

For how many days will the traffic diversion be in place?

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) said, “Due to ongoing sewer line work near Nawada Metro Station and consequent traffic restrictions imposed by Delhi Traffic Police, certain bus routes operating through the affected corridor have been temporarily diverted. To ensure continuity of public transport services, DTC issued a detailed diversion plan on 02.06.2026 and buses on the affected routes are being operated through alternative alignments.”

Read more: Greater Noida traffic diversion till June 13: Traffic to remain affected on these routes due to Big Cricket League Season 2; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Around 38 routes (including Routes 783 & DW-3) are being operated as per the approved diversion plan. These diversion arrangements are expected to remain in force for approximately 45 days or till completion of the work by the concerned agency.

“All concerned depots have been directed to ensure smooth operations and strict compliance with the diversion plan so that inconvenience to commuters is minimized. DTC remains committed to providing reliable public transport services and appreciates the cooperation and patience of commuters during this period,” the post added.

Image

Affected Routes list

The affected routes include: 546Stl, 628 Stl, 806, 809, 817, 817N, 818, 819, 821, 822, 824, 824L Stl, 825, 825A, 826, 827, 827B, 828, 829, 834, 836, 838, 844, 845, 848, 872, 873, 876, 878, 885, 885E, 887, D-072 Stl, D-074, D-074 Stl, 072 (Night Service), and others operating via Tilak Nagar.

Also Read: Greater Noida traffic diversion till June 13: Traffic to remain affected on these routes due to Big Cricket League Season 2; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

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Temporary Diversion Between Dwarka Mor and Uttam Nagar Terminal

Existing Stops/Fare Stages

  • Dwarka Mor Metro Station
  • Rama Park
  • Mohan Garden
  • Nawada (Fare Stage)
  • Kiran Garden
  • Om Vihar
  • Prem Nagar
  • Uttam Nagar Mini Stand
  • Uttam Nagar Terminal (Fare Stage)

Temporary Route After Diversion

  • Dwarka Mor
  • M.S. Road (Fare Stage)
  • Dwarka Sector 13
  • Dwarka Sector 3 & 4 Crossing
  • Matiala Crossing
  • DTC Matiala (Fare Stage)
  • Rajapuri
  • Madhu Vihar
  • Dwarka Sector 2/6 Crossing (Fare Stage)
  • Dwarka Sector 1
  • MFS Flats Sector 2
  • Mahavir Enclave Part 2 & 3 (Fare Stage)
  • Vijay Enclave
  • Dashrathpuri
  • Dabri Village (Fare Stage)
  • Dabri Crossing
  • Janakpuri Part 2
  • Janakpuri No. 1 (Fare Stage)
  • Jeevan Park
  • Tilakpur
  • P-Block Janakpuri
  • Uttam Nagar Terminal (Fare Stage)

Check key guidelines for commuters

  • Routes 783 and DW-3 have also been temporarily diverted.
  • The diversion will remain in effect until the sewer line work is completed.
  • The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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