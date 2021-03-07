Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has shut Ghazipur, Singhu, Singhu School toll, Mangesh, Harewali, Jharoda, Dhansa and Tikri Border for traffic movement, it said in an advisory on Twitter. Commuters are advised to avoid taking the aforementioned routes to avoid delay and inconvenience. Also Read - Delhi Adarsh Nagar Chain Snatching-Murder: Police Mulling Separate Snatching Law With Enhanced Punishment

Delhi Traffic Police has not specified any specific reason behind shutting these routes.

Traffic Alert

Ghazipur, Singhu, Singhu School toll, Mangesh, Harewali, Jharoda, Dhansa and Tikri Border are closed for traffic movement.

WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 7, 2021

Two days ago, the Delhi Police had issued an advisory on diversions put in place to regulate traffic coming from Sarai Kale Khan in the wake of ongoing construction work for an underpass at the Ashram crossing. The underpass is being constructed on Mathura Road and the flow of traffic will remain heavy, especially in the peak hours, police said.

To speed up work, the Public Works Department (PWD) had increased its resources and closed the straight and right turning traffic under Ashram flyover coming from Sarai Kale Khan.

Commuters were advised to take a mandatory left turn onto Mathura Road and a U-turn from New Friends Colony red light to come back to Ashram Chowk for going towards Nizamuddin, Mathura Road, or for turning left towards Moolchand Hospital, Ring Road, a statement released by police had said.