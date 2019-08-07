New Delhi: There is important information for the commuters of Delhi before then venture on the roads because it will be heavily affected due to the funeral procession of Bharatiya Janata Party’s veteran and former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The motorists are advised to avoid Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Neela Gumbad, Moolchand Flyover, Defence Colony Flyover, Lodhi Road Flyover and adjoining roads from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm as the traffic will remain affected due to the cremation of Sushma Swaraj at Lodhi Road crematorium.

The commuters should avoid these roads and plan their journey accordingly.