New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday shut down Lodhi Road from Safdarjung Madarsa to Lodhi flyover due to a demonstration by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). It will remain closed for the next three to four hours, the police noted.

Several roads and highways have been closed in the Delhi NCR region for the past four weeks due to the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's agriculture laws. The Delhi Traffic Police announces traffic advisories from time to time on its Twitter handle for commuters to travel hassle-free.

Traffic Alert

Traffic Alert

Lodhi road is closed from Safdarjung Madarsa to Lodhi flyover due to demonstration by Aam Aadmi party. It will remain closed for next 3 to 4 hrs. Kindly avoid this stretch.

Earlier this morning, the Chilla, Ghazipur borders were closed for vehicles coming from Noida & Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi because of the farmers’ agitation. Commuters were advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders for travelling to Delhi

Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders have also been closed for the past four weeks. Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax instead. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road, while the traffic police asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road as well as NH 44.

Thousands of farmers have been relentlessly protesting at Delhi borders for four weeks. Farmer unions camping at UP Gate on Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Tuesday blocked all 14 lanes of the National Highway 9 for eight hours from 9 AM and also allegedly manhandled a journalist and photographer.

Another group of protesters showed black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and even tried to block his convoy in Ambala City, as demonstrations were held in several states in support of the thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, who are on a sit-in since November 26 on the borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of the three laws.