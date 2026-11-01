Delhi traffic alert: Massive jams in central Delhi after road closures for the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan; check routes to avoid

Massive traffic disruptions hit Central Delhi on Sunday as extensive road closures and diversions were enforced around Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc rally.

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Delhi traffic (Image: PTI)

Delhi traffic alert: In a matter of alert for the residents of Delhi NCR, several key stretches in central Delhi, including ITO, witnessed traffic jams on Sunday evening due to road closures for the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. Notably, Delhi Traffic Police had issued a detailed advisory ahead of the rally, announcing traffic diversions, restrictions and alternative routes to minimise inconvenience to commuters travelling towards Ramlila Maidan and to nearby areas as a result of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan. However, as the rally got over, traffic jams were seen across the national capital on Sunday evening.

Despite the arrangements, several busy stretches and intersections, particularly ITO, witnessed heavy traffic in the evening, causing inconvenience to motorists. Police personnel were deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to regulate vehicular movement and facilitate the movement of commuters.

Key traffic advisory & routes to avoid

1. Major Roads to Avoid

BSZ Marg & JLN Marg: Complete restriction on non-essential vehicular traffic between ITO, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and Ajmeri Gate.

Minto Road & Ranjeet Singh Flyover: Heavy congestion and diversion checkpoints set up from Barakhamba Road toward Turkman Gate and Kamla Market Roundabout.

Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road & Aruna Asaf Ali Road: Delays from Jhandewalan Roundabout heading toward Ajmeri Gate Chowk.

2. Recommended Alternative Routes

For Railway Commuters: Passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) via Ajmeri Gate are advised to divert through Bhavbhuti Marg, Chelmsford Road, or utilize Metro connectivity via New Delhi Station.

North-South Commuters: Use Ring Road via ISBT Kashmere Gate, IP Flyover and Ashram to bypass the Central Delhi grid entirely.

East-West Commuters: Take Vikas Marg to Nizamuddin Bridge or utilize the Southern Ridge routes (Vande Mataram Marg) to avoid Mandi House and ITO.

Delhi pollution curbs come into effect: Old vehicle ban, 50 pc WFH from today

New restrictions on vehicle entry in Delhi came into effect on Sunday as part of the government’s efforts to tackle the rising pollution levels during the winter season.Under these restrictions, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the city that do not meet BS-6 emission standards are prohibited from entering the National Capital. This restriction will remain in force till January 31, 2027.

To ensure compliance, inspection drives have been intensified at various border points leading into Delhi.

Sharing details of measures, including a ban on non-BS-VI Vehicles Registered Outside Delhi, work-from-home for 50 per cent of staff and a ban on construction and demolition, the Chief Minister said that special restrictions are set to come into force from Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)