Delhi traffic Alert: MB Road to remain affected till September 14 amid DMRC work; Check roads to avoid, alternate routes

Delhi traffic Alert: Commuters are advised to avoid the MB Road stretch between Khanpur T-Point and Saket Metro Station and use alternate routes to avoid congestion, inconvenience and delay.

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Vehicles remain stranded in a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway due to the movement of Kanwariyas (PTI Photo)

Delhi Traffic alert: Attention, please! Delhiites, the Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. As per a tweet from the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement on MB Road (Mehrauli-Badarpur Road) is likely to remain slow and congested from August 15 to September 14, 2026, due to ongoing DMRC construction work for the Delhi Metro Phase-IV Corridor.

According to a detailed traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, DMRC is executing the construction work of Delhi Metro Ph-IV Corridor (Tughlakabad to Aerocity). Presently the construction work on MB Road (Mehrauli–Badarpur) is ongoing and now DMRC has taken up the construction work of Portal Beam between Pillar No. 40 to 37 in front of Sainik Farm Gate No. 2 to Asian Mkt. For this purpose DMRC has closed the one carriageway of MB Road (From Khanpur to Saket Metro) and traffic on both directions will ply in a single carriageway so commuters will have less road space due to reduced width and may face heavy traffic on MB Road especially during peak hours in morning and evening.

The traffic restrictions are expected to remain in force for approximately one month, from August 15 to September 14, 2026.

Road to avoid

Commuters are advised to avoid the MB Road stretch between Khanpur T-Point and Saket Metro Station and use alternate routes to avoid congestion, inconvenience and delay.

Suggested Alternate Route

For traffic approaching MB Road from Lado Sarai side:

Lado Sarai T-Point – Anuvart Marg – T.B. Hospital – PTS Red light – Press Enclave Road – Sheikh Sarai Red light on BRT Road – Khanpur light MB Road – MB Road.

For traffic approaching from Khanpur side:

Khanpur T-Point – BRT Corridor – Sheikh Sarai T-Point – Press Enclave Road – PTS T Point – Aurobindo Marg – Anuvart Marg – Lado Sarai T-Point.

For traffic approaching from Pramod Mahajan side on MB Road:

Press Enclave Road – Sheikh Sarai Red light on BRT Road – Khanpur light MB Road – MB Road.

For traffic approaching from Mandir Marg side on MB Road:

Press Enclave Road – Sheikh Sarai Red light on BRT Road – Khanpur light MB Road – MB Road.

Key guidelines