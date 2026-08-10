Delhi Traffic Alert: Okhla Barrage-Kalindi Kunj stretch to remain affected till August 12; Check roads and routes to avoid, important guidelines

Delhi Traffic alert: Attention, please! Delhiites, planning to go out somewhere? Then you must read this article. The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. As per a tweet from the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement in and around Kalindi Kunj Junction is likely to remain slow and congested till August 12, 2026 due to heavy movement of Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and ongoing road repair work on the Okhla Barrage–Kalindi Kunj stretch.
In a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “In view of the heavy movement of Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and road repair work on the Okhla Barrage–Kalindi Kunj stretch, traffic movement in and around Kalindi Kunj Junction is likely to remain slow and congested till 12.08.2026.”
“The road condition on Okhla Barrage Road is presently poor, with ongoing repair work and waterlogging at certain locations. In addition, heavy pedestrian movement of Kanwariyas is expected on the route. Similar restrictions during Kanwar Yatra have previously resulted in significant congestion around Kalindi Kunj,” the notice added.
Traffic congestion is likely on the following roads/locations till August 12, 2026:
Motorists travelling between Delhi, Noida and Faridabad are advised to avoid Kalindi Kunj Junction during peak hours and use alternate routes wherever feasible till August 12, 2026.
Here’s the detailed tweet given below. Check the details here.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Traffic movement in and around Kalindi Kunj Junction is likely to remain slow and congested till 12.08.2026 due to heavy movement of Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and ongoing road repair work on the Okhla Barrage–Kalindi Kunj stretch.
ADVISORY… pic.twitter.com/dzqYI092mO
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 9, 2026
Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections. “Drive slowly and maintain lane discipline, particularly near waterlogged and road-repair stretches Stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police channels,” the Delhi traffic police added.
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