Delhi Traffic Alert: Pul Bangash, Pul Dufferin ROBs closed for reconstruction till December 31, 2027; Check bus, cluster diversions, alternate routes for small vehicles

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the closure of Pul Bangash and Pul Dufferin ROBs for reconstruction work. Check important guidelines.

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Vehicles remain stranded in a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway due to the movement of Kanwariyas (PTI Photo)

Delhi Traffic alert: Attention, please! Delhiites, the Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. As per a tweet from the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement around Pul Bangash and Pul Dufferin ROBs will be affected due to their reconstruction by Northern Railway. The existing ROBs are being dismantled after being declared unsafe for traffic movement.

In a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “Delhi Traffic Police informs general public that Northern Railway is undertaking reconstruction of Pul Bangash, Pul Dufferin and subsequently Pul Mithai ROBs. The existing ROBs are being dismantled and reconstructed as they have been declared unsafe for traffic movement.”

Pul Bangash ROB

The Pul Bangash carriageway from Azad Market towards Lala Hardev Sahai Marg (Boulevard Road) is under closure during the initial phase. Thereafter, the bridge will remain completely closed from 13.08.2026 to 31.12.2027.

Probable diversion for vehicles approaching from Veer Banda Bairagi Marg/Azad Market:

Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Azad Market Chowk – DCM Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Tis Hazari – ISBT Kashmere Gate / Old Delhi Railway Station. Commuters are advised to avoid approaching Pul Bangash directly from Azad Market and use the above alternate corridor.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Traffic movement around Pul Bangash and Pul Dufferin ROBs will be affected due to their reconstruction by Northern Railway. The existing ROBs are being dismantled after being declared unsafe for traffic movement. ADVISORY

•Pul Bangash ROB will remain… pic.twitter.com/Z99HZYvOwW — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 13, 2026

Pul Dufferin Rob:

Pul Dufferin will also remain completely closed from 10.09.2026 to 31.12.2027 for reconstruction.

Probable diversion for vehicles travelling from Old Delhi Railway Station is:

Old Delhi Railway Station – Awantika Bai Chowk – Pul Mithai – Zorawar Singh Marg – Baraikhana Chowk OR

Old Delhi Railway Station – Awantika Bai Chowk – Azad Market Road – Azad Market Chowk.

Also, vehicles approaching SPM Marg from Mori Gate Chowk may now use Gokhale Road or Nicolson Road or Zorawar Singh Marg – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail Chowk – SPM Marg.

Motorists are advised to avoid Pul Dufferin and use the above alternate route.

Diversion of DTC/Cluster Buses

With effect from 13.08.2026, DTC/Cluster buses will follow revised routes:

Route-I: Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Azad Market Chowk – DCM Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Tis Hazari – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail Chowk – Old Delhi Railway Station.

Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Azad Market Chowk – DCM Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Tis Hazari – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail Chowk – Old Delhi Railway Station. Route-II: Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Azad Market Chowk – DCM Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Tis Hazari – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Under Hanuman Setu – Chatta Rail Chowk – Old Delhi Railway Station.

Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Azad Market Chowk – DCM Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Tis Hazari – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Under Hanuman Setu – Chatta Rail Chowk – Old Delhi Railway Station. Route-III: Old Delhi Railway Station – Awantika Bai Chowk – Pul Mithai – Zorawar Singh Marg – Baraftkhana Chowk.

Advisory for Small Vehicles

To reduce the additional load on Tis Hazari, a circulation for small vehicles from Azad Market Road towards SPM Marg via Awantika Bai Chowk has been proposed:

Azad Market Road – Awantika Bai Chowk – SPM Marg.

General Instructions for Commuters