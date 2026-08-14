EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Delhi Traffic Alert: Pul Bangash, Pul Dufferin ROBs closed for reconstruction till December 31, 2027; Check bus, cluster diversions, alternate routes for small vehicles

Delhi Traffic Alert: Pul Bangash, Pul Dufferin ROBs closed for reconstruction till December 31, 2027; Check bus, cluster diversions, alternate routes for small vehicles

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the closure of Pul Bangash and Pul Dufferin ROBs for reconstruction work. Check important guidelines.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: August 14, 2026, 7:49 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Alert: Pul Bangash, Pul Dufferin ROBs closed for reconstruction till December 31, 2027; Check bus, cluster diversions, alternate routes for small vehicles
Vehicles remain stranded in a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway due to the movement of Kanwariyas (PTI Photo)

Delhi Traffic alert: Attention, please! Delhiites, the Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. As per a tweet from the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement around Pul Bangash and Pul Dufferin ROBs will be affected due to their reconstruction by Northern Railway. The existing ROBs are being dismantled after being declared unsafe for traffic movement.

In a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “Delhi Traffic Police informs general public that Northern Railway is undertaking reconstruction of Pul Bangash, Pul Dufferin and subsequently Pul Mithai ROBs. The existing ROBs are being dismantled and reconstructed as they have been declared unsafe for traffic movement.”

Read more: Delhi Traffic Alert: Okhla Barrage-Kalindi Kunj stretch to remain affected till August 12; Check roads and routes to avoid, important guidelines

Pul Bangash ROB

The Pul Bangash carriageway from Azad Market towards Lala Hardev Sahai Marg (Boulevard Road) is under closure during the initial phase. Thereafter, the bridge will remain completely closed from 13.08.2026 to 31.12.2027.

Probable diversion for vehicles approaching from Veer Banda Bairagi Marg/Azad Market:

Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Azad Market Chowk – DCM Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Tis Hazari – ISBT Kashmere Gate / Old Delhi Railway Station. Commuters are advised to avoid approaching Pul Bangash directly from Azad Market and use the above alternate corridor.

Pul Dufferin Rob:

Pul Dufferin will also remain completely closed from 10.09.2026 to 31.12.2027 for reconstruction.

Probable diversion for vehicles travelling from Old Delhi Railway Station is:

  • Old Delhi Railway Station – Awantika Bai Chowk – Pul Mithai – Zorawar Singh Marg – Baraikhana Chowk OR
  • Old Delhi Railway Station – Awantika Bai Chowk – Azad Market Road – Azad Market Chowk.
  • Also, vehicles approaching SPM Marg from Mori Gate Chowk may now use Gokhale Road or Nicolson Road or Zorawar Singh Marg – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail Chowk – SPM Marg.
  • Motorists are advised to avoid Pul Dufferin and use the above alternate route.

Diversion of DTC/Cluster Buses

  • With effect from 13.08.2026, DTC/Cluster buses will follow revised routes:
  • Route-I: Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Azad Market Chowk – DCM Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Tis Hazari – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail Chowk – Old Delhi Railway Station.
  • Route-II: Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Azad Market Chowk – DCM Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Tis Hazari – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Under Hanuman Setu – Chatta Rail Chowk – Old Delhi Railway Station.
  • Route-III: Old Delhi Railway Station – Awantika Bai Chowk – Pul Mithai – Zorawar Singh Marg – Baraftkhana Chowk.

Advisory for Small Vehicles

  • To reduce the additional load on Tis Hazari, a circulation for small vehicles from Azad Market Road towards SPM Marg via Awantika Bai Chowk has been proposed:
  • Azad Market Road – Awantika Bai Chowk – SPM Marg.

General Instructions for Commuters

  • Plan your journey in advance and allow additional travel time.
  • Follow temporary traffic signs, barricades and directions of Traffic Police personnel.
  • DTC/Cluster bus commuters should check revised routes and destination information before commencing their journey.
  • Commercial and heavy vehicles are particularly advised to avoid affected stretches and use designated alternate corridors as directed by Traffic Police.
  • Commuters are advised to use alternate routes and public transport wherever feasible.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.