Delhi Traffic Alert: Pul Bangash, Pul Dufferin ROBs closed for reconstruction till December 31, 2027; Check bus, cluster diversions, alternate routes for small vehicles

Delhi Traffic alert: Attention, please! Delhiites, the Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. As per a tweet from the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement around Pul Bangash and Pul Dufferin ROBs will be affected due to their reconstruction by Northern Railway. The existing ROBs are being dismantled after being declared unsafe for traffic movement.
In a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “Delhi Traffic Police informs general public that Northern Railway is undertaking reconstruction of Pul Bangash, Pul Dufferin and subsequently Pul Mithai ROBs. The existing ROBs are being dismantled and reconstructed as they have been declared unsafe for traffic movement.”
The Pul Bangash carriageway from Azad Market towards Lala Hardev Sahai Marg (Boulevard Road) is under closure during the initial phase. Thereafter, the bridge will remain completely closed from 13.08.2026 to 31.12.2027.
Probable diversion for vehicles approaching from Veer Banda Bairagi Marg/Azad Market:
Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Azad Market Chowk – DCM Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Tis Hazari – ISBT Kashmere Gate / Old Delhi Railway Station. Commuters are advised to avoid approaching Pul Bangash directly from Azad Market and use the above alternate corridor.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Traffic movement around Pul Bangash and Pul Dufferin ROBs will be affected due to their reconstruction by Northern Railway. The existing ROBs are being dismantled after being declared unsafe for traffic movement.