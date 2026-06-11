Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to be affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram; Check suggested alternate routes

Delhi Traffic advisory has been released. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch during peak hours and plan their journey accordingly.

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Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to be affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram; Check suggested alternate routes(Representative image/ANI)

Delhiites’ attention, please! The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. According to the tweet published by the Delhi traffic police, Traffic is likely to remain affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram due to ongoing Delhi Jal Board work. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the affected stretch during peak hours, and use the suggested alternate routes.

Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to be affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram

According to the Delhi traffic police traffic advisory, to facilitate the Delhi Jail Board’s repair and maintenance work on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram, the following traffic arrangements will remain in force for approximately one week.

According to the Delhi traffic police traffic advisory, to facilitate the Delhi Jail board repair and maintenance work on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram, the following traffic arrangements will remain in force for approximately one week. Delhi Jal Board work has occupied two lanes of the carriageway on Ring Road. Traffic movement is likely to remain affected throughout the day and night on the Ring Road stretch from DND Flyway towards Ashram, Traffic merging from C.V. Raman Marg onto Ring Road. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch during peak hours and plan their journey accordingly.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Traffic is likely to remain affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram due to ongoing Delhi Jal Board work. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the affected stretch during peak hours, and use the suggested alternate… pic.twitter.com/ppJBBr4ly9 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 11, 2026

Suggested alternate routes

For traffic coming from DND Flyway towards Ashram:

Use Barapullah Elevated Corridor

Use C.V. Raman Marg instead of Ring Road

For traffic coming from C.V. Raman Marg towards Ring Road:

Take Mata Mandir Marg Mathura Road to reach the destination

“Please follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground and use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates,” the Delhi traffic police wrote.

Delhi traffic alert: Public Advisory

Follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at affected locations.

Use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates.

Cooperate with traffic police and obey traffic rules.

Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections. “Please follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground and use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates. Your cooperation will help ensure smoother traffic flow and public convenience,” the statement reads.