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Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to be affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram; Check suggested alternate routes

Delhi Traffic advisory has been released. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch during peak hours and plan their journey accordingly.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 11, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to be affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram; Check suggested alternate routes
Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to be affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram; Check suggested alternate routes(Representative image/ANI)

Delhiites’ attention, please! The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. According to the tweet published by the Delhi traffic police, Traffic is likely to remain affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram due to ongoing Delhi Jal Board work. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the affected stretch during peak hours, and use the suggested alternate routes.

Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to be affected on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram

According to the Delhi traffic police traffic advisory, to facilitate the Delhi Jail Board’s repair and maintenance work on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram, the following traffic arrangements will remain in force for approximately one week.

Read more: Delhi traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected on Faiz Road-Rani Jhansi corridor till June 18; Check alternate routes, advisory for commuters

According to the Delhi traffic police traffic advisory, to facilitate the Delhi Jail board repair and maintenance work on Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram, the following traffic arrangements will remain in force for approximately one week. Delhi Jal Board work has occupied two lanes of the carriageway on Ring Road. Traffic movement is likely to remain affected throughout the day and night on the Ring Road stretch from DND Flyway towards Ashram, Traffic merging from C.V. Raman Marg onto Ring Road. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch during peak hours and plan their journey accordingly.

Suggested alternate routes 

For traffic coming from DND Flyway towards Ashram:

  • Use Barapullah Elevated Corridor
  • Use C.V. Raman Marg instead of Ring Road

For traffic coming from C.V. Raman Marg towards Ring Road:

  • Take Mata Mandir Marg Mathura Road to reach the destination

“Please follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground and use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates,” the Delhi traffic police wrote.

Delhi traffic alert: Public Advisory

  • Follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at affected locations.
  • Use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates.
  • Cooperate with traffic police and obey traffic rules.
  • Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections. “Please follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground and use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates. Your cooperation will help ensure smoother traffic flow and public convenience,” the statement reads.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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