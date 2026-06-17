Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected near Azadpur Mandi till July 15 ; Check suggested alternate routes, roads to avoid, key diversion

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement may remain affected in and around Azadpur Mandi due to ongoing drainage excavation and construction work from June 16 to July 15, 2026.

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Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected near Azadpur Mandi till July 15 ; Check suggested alternate routes, roads to avoid, key diversion(Photo Credit: Representational)

Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites’ attention, please! The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. According to the tweet published by the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement may remain affected in and around Azadpur Mandi due to ongoing drainage excavation and construction work from June 16 to July 15, 2026.

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “Motorists are requested to avoid the affected stretch on GT Karnal Road, follow the suggested diversion routes, plan their journeys in advance, and use public transport wherever possible. Please cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on the ground and follow traffic rules for a safe and smooth commute.”

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected near Azadpur Mandi till July 15

According to the Delhi traffic police traffic advisory, to facilitate drainage excavation and construction work near Azadpur Mandi, the following traffic arrangements will remain in force daily from 06:00 AM onwards from June 16 to July 15. Traffic movement is likely to remain affected on GT Karnal Road between Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar Metro Station.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Commuters are advised that traffic movement may remain affected in and around Azadpur Mandi due to ongoing drainage excavation and construction work from 16.06.2026 to 15.07.2026. Motorists are requested to avoid the affected stretch on GT Karnal Road, follow… pic.twitter.com/uncX6izSEz — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 15, 2026

Due to ongoing construction activities and deployment of heavy machinery, congestion is expected in and around Azadpur Mandi, Adarsh Nagar, Mahendra Park, and Mukarba Chowk.

Suggested Alternate Routes

For traffic coming from Mukarba Chowk Bypass towards Azadpur / Adarsh Nagar:

Use Outer Ring Road towards Mukundpur

Proceed via Arihant Marg / Road No. 51

For traffic coming from Jahangirpuri towards Adarsh Nagar:

Use Shahalam Bandh Road

Proceed through Road No. 51 / Arihant Marg towards Azadpur Chowk

Roads to avoid

GT Karnal Road (GTK Road) near Azadpur Mandi

Stretch between Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar Metro Station

Also Read: Delhi traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected on Faiz Road-Rani Jhansi corridor till June 18; Check alternate routes, advisory for commuters

Key Diversion Points

Azadpur Chowk Traffic Light

Jahangirpuri T-Point

Mukarba Chowk

Public Advisory

Plan your journey with sufficient travel time.

Use public transport wherever possible.

Follow lane discipline and traffic rules.

Obey directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty.

Avoid the affected stretch during peak hours.

Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

General Instructions

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.