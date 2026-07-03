Delhi Traffic Diversion for 10 days: Traffic to remain affected near Mundka crossing; check alternate routes, roads to avoid, instructions for commuters

Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites, attention, please! Are you planning to visit any place this Friday? Then you must go through this article. The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. As per a tweet published by the Delhi traffic police, due to ongoing PWD sewer/drainage construction work near Mundka Crossing, traffic diversions will remain in place for 10 days with effect from June 28, 2026.
In a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi traffic police stated that to facilitate ongoing PWD sewer/drainage construction work near Mundka Crossing, the following traffic arrangements will remain in force for 10 days with effect from June 28. Traffic movement near Mundka Crossing will remain diverted during the construction period.
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Accordingly, Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and plan their journeys in advance to minimize delays. Sharing a post on X, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “Commuters travelling towards Rani Khera, Mundka, Rohtak Road and adjoining areas are advised to use the designated alternate routes, avoid the affected stretch, and plan their journeys in advance to minimize delays. Please follow the directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed on the route and use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates.”
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Due to ongoing PWD sewer/drainage construction work near Mundka Crossing, traffic diversions will remain in place for 10 days w.e.f. 28.06.2026.
Commuters travelling towards Rani Khera, Mundka, Rohtak Road and adjoining areas are advised to use the designated… pic.twitter.com/BP8MVbNBXT
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 2, 2026
“Your cooperation will help ensure safe and smooth traffic movement,” the post further reads.
For traffic coming from Mundka / Rohtak Road towards Rani Khera Village:
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Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.
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