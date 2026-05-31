New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police has released a new traffic advisory on the social media platform X, stating that the traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed on today(May 31) in both carriageways and service roads around Sahab Singh Dwar Inner Ring Road, Shalimar Bagh, Shalimar Village Chowk, Underpass Azadpur Mandi, T-Point Shamshan Ghat Haiderpur, Delhi Police Communication HQ, Max Road and Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.
Issuing a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic police wrote, “Commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance as traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on 31.05.2026 from 04:00 AM to 08:00 PM in the Shalimar Bagh area, including Sahab Singh Dwar, Shalimar Village Chowk, Azadpur Mandi Underpass, Haiderpur, Delhi Police Communication HQ, Max Road and adjoining stretches.”
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Commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance as traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on 31.05.2026 from 04:00 AM to 08:00 PM in the Shalimar Bagh area, including Sahab Singh Dwar, Shalimar Village Chowk, Azadpur Mandi Underpass, Haiderpur, Delhi Police… pic.twitter.com/btQMmdP9mU
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 30, 2026
“Avoid affected routes, use alternate roads, follow traffic advisories, and park only at designated locations. Vehicles parked on restricted roads may be towed and prosecuted as per law,” the post further reads.
Traffic Restrictions and Diversions
Parking Restrictions
Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections. In a separate advisory, the Delhi traffic police stated that a large religious congregation will be held today(May 31) at Guruji Ka Ashram, B-13, Bhatti Mines, Mehrauli, New Delhi, on the occasion of Guruji Mahasamadhi Divas. A large number of devotees from across India, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected to attend the event. To ensure smooth traffic movement and public convenience, special traffic arrangements have been made by the Delhi Traffic Police.
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As per the advisory, Heavy traffic will be diverted as under: From Mandi Road–Jonapur Cut towards Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. From Bhatti Mines Road near Mallu Farm (Bandh Road Cut) towards Jonapur–Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. Commuters are advised to avoid Chattarpur Road (SSN Marg) and adjoining roads during the restriction period and use alternate routes.
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