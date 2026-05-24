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Delhi Traffic diversion for today: Traffic to remain on these routes till 4 PM; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Delhi Traffic diversion for today: Traffic to remain on these routes till 4 PM; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

In view of the “Janjati Saanskritik Samagam” being held at the Red Fort, along with several Shobha Yatras heading towards the venue, traffic movement in parts of Central and North Delhi is expected to be disrupted on May 24.

Delhi Traffic Advisory For May 22: Traffic to remain affected from 10 AM; Check diversion points, key instructions(Photo File)

In view of the “Janjati Saanskritik Samagam” being held at the Red Fort, along with several Shobha Yatras heading towards the venue, traffic movement in parts of Central and North Delhi is expected to be disrupted on May 24, 2026. According to the Delhi traffic police advisory, restrictions/diversions will remain in place on major stretches including Netaji Subhash Marg, JLN Marg, Lothian Road, GT Karnal Road, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Asaf Ali Road, DBG Road and adjoining areas.

Issuing a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic police wrote, “Janjati Jaagriti Samiti is organizing “Janjati Saanskritik Samagam” at Red Fort on 24.05.2026. Shobha Yatras will commence from Shyamgiri Mandir, Ramlila Maidan, Rajghat, Qudesia Park and Ajmeri Gate and proceed towards Red Fort.”

“A gathering of approximately one lakh people is expected during the event. In view of the Shobha Yatras and the public gathering, traffic movement on several roads in Central & North Delhi will remain affected and traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed at various locations,” the Delhi traffic police stated.

ROADS/STRETCHES UNDER TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

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GT Karnal Road (Lala Hardev Sahai Marg) – Shastri Park to Tis Hazari (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs)

Boulevard Road – Khoya Mandi U-Turn to Ring Road under Yudhister Setu (1200 hrs to 1400 hrs)

Sham Nath Marg (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs)

Lothian Road (1200 hrs to 1700 hrs)

Hamilton Road – Pul Dufferin to Kela Ghat (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs)

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg – Kodiya Pul to Chhatta Rail (1200 hrs to 1700 hrs)

Netaji Subhash Marg – Delhi Gate Chowk to Chhatta Rail (both carriageways) (1200 hrs till 0300 hrs)

JLN Marg – Ajmeri Gate Chowk to Guru Nanak Chowk (1200 hrs to 1700 hrs)

Chaman Lal Marg (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs)

Asaf Ali Road – Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate Chowk (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs)

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg – Rajghat to Delhi Gate (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs)

Nishad Raj Marg (both carriageways) (1200 hrs till 0300 hrs)

Minto Road Red Light to R/A Kamla Market (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs)

DBG Road – R/A Jhandewalan to Ajmeri Gate (1200 hrs to 1400 hrs)

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Rajpura Road and adjoining roads

Ring Road & Salimgarh Bypass from Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP Flyover

ITO Chowk

]BSZ Marg

DDU Marg

Minto Road

Shradhanand Marg

Chawri Bazar Road

Desh Bandhu Gupta Marg

IMPORTANT TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS:

No buses/commercial vehicles will be allowed on Ranjeet Singh Flyover & Ranjeet Singh Marg from 1200 hrs to 1600 hrs. Such vehicles will be diverted via ITO & IP Marg.

Traffic from Delhi Gate Chowk towards Red Fort and Rajghat will remain restricted from 1200 hrs till 0300 hrs.

Commuters going towards ISBT Kashmere Gate are advised to use Ring Road below Yudhister Setu.

Commuters travelling towards Old Delhi Railway Station are advised to use Rani Jhansi Flyover –> Mori Gate -> Pul Dufferin route.

Commuters travelling towards New Delhi Railway Station/Ajmeri Gate side are advised to avoid DBG Road and use alternate routes via Panchkuian Road, Minto Road & Bhavbhuti Marg.

No buses/commercial vehicles will be allowed on DBG Road from R/A Jhandewalan towards Ajmeri Gate from 1200 hrs to 1600 hrs.

Traffic from Minto Road Red Light will be diverted towards Bhavbhuti Marg & DDU Marg for onward movement.

ADVISORY TO COMMUTERS:

Avoid non-essential travel through affected areas during specified hours.

Plan journeys in advance and keep sufficient travel time.

Prefer public transport including Delhi Metro and buses.

Follow designated alternate routes and directions of traffic police personnel.

Park vehicles only at authorized parking places and avoid roadside parking.

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