Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Delhi traffic advisory for today: Commuters are advised to read the detailed traffic advisory. Check the key guidelines.

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Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters(Photo Credit)

New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police has released a new traffic advisory on the social media platform X, stating that the special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with desilting work being carried out by PWD in the canal drain stretch from LM Bundh, Shastri Nagar to Karkari More/Khureji Red Light from June 02 to June 30, 2026.

Issuing a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic police wrote, “TRAFFIC ADVISORY Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with desilting work being carried out by PWD in the canal drain stretch from LM Bundh, Shastri Nagar to Karkari More/Khureji Red Light from 02.06.2026 to 30.06.2026. •Traffic movement is likely to remain affected, especially during peak hours, due to closure of one carriageway on the Geeta Colony side and temporary diversion arrangements.”

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with desilting work being carried out by PWD in the canal drain stretch from LM Bundh, Shastri Nagar to Karkari More/Khureji Red Light from 02.06.2026 to 30.06.2026. •Traffic movement is likely to remain… pic.twitter.com/ueBopOdwCF — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 2, 2026

What is the reason for Delhi traffic diversion?

Desilting work is being carried out by PWD in the canal drain stretch from LM Bundh, Shastri Nagar to Karkari More/Khureji Red Light. Due to the ongoing work, one carriageway on the Geeta Colony side will remain closed from 02.06.2026 to 30.06.2026.

Which roads in Delhi will remain affected due to today’s traffic diversions?

Likely affected routes: LM Bundh, Shastri Nagar to Karkari More/Khureji Red Light

Traffic movement will be regulated through the available carriageway and temporary diversion arrangements will remain in place during the execution of the work. Consequently, traffic movement on the adjoining stretch is likely to remain affected, especially during peak hours.

To ensure smoother traffic flow and minimize inconvenience, commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and use alternate routes, wherever feasible.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key Guidelines to follow

Plan journeys in advance and keep sufficient travel time.

Use alternate routes, wherever feasible, to avoid congestion.

Maintain lane discipline and avoid unnecessary stopping near the work zone.

Drive cautiously and adhere to prescribed speed limits in and around the work area.

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.