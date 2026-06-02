Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police has released a new traffic advisory on the social media platform X, stating that the special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with desilting work being carried out by PWD in the canal drain stretch from LM Bundh, Shastri Nagar to Karkari More/Khureji Red Light from June 02 to June 30, 2026.
Issuing a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic police wrote, “TRAFFIC ADVISORY Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with desilting work being carried out by PWD in the canal drain stretch from LM Bundh, Shastri Nagar to Karkari More/Khureji Red Light from 02.06.2026 to 30.06.2026. •Traffic movement is likely to remain affected, especially during peak hours, due to closure of one carriageway on the Geeta Colony side and temporary diversion arrangements.”
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with desilting work being carried out by PWD in the canal drain stretch from LM Bundh, Shastri Nagar to Karkari More/Khureji Red Light from 02.06.2026 to 30.06.2026.
•Traffic movement is likely to remain… pic.twitter.com/ueBopOdwCF
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 2, 2026
Desilting work is being carried out by PWD in the canal drain stretch from LM Bundh, Shastri Nagar to Karkari More/Khureji Red Light. Due to the ongoing work, one carriageway on the Geeta Colony side will remain closed from 02.06.2026 to 30.06.2026.
Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.
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