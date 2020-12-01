New Delhi: As farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws continued for sixth consecutive day, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory and asked commuters to avoid certain routes. “Both the border points at Singhu and Tikri will remain closed for traffic movement today”, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Meanwhile, traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road due to “very very heavy” traffic congestion.

“Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera,” it said.

Furthermore, it asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa. Commuters are also advised to avoid GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border today.