New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a series of traffic advisories as people came out of their homes on the occasion of Christmas, as well as the ongoing winter vacations, leading to traffic jams in many parts of the national capital.

In one such advisory, the traffic police urged avoid the stretch near Saket’s famous Select City Mall as traffic swelled in the area due to Christmas celebration.

Traffic Alert Traffic is heavy in Saket near Select City Mall due to Christmas celebration. kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 25, 2019

In an earlier advisory, commuters were urged to avoid the carriageway from Tilak Nagar to Patel Nagar due to a Christmas function in the area.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is heavy in the carriageway ( both carriageway) from Tilak Nagar towards Patel Nagar due to Christmas function. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 25, 2019

The national capital regularly witnesses heavy rush on its roads during this time of the year due to closure of schools for winter vacations as the year heads to a close. The season also witnesses the celebration of Christmas, as well as the new year.

On January 1, 2019, commuters faced a harrowing time as nearly two lakh people gathered at the iconic India Gate and the famous Connaught Place to mark the first day of the year. So massive was the rush that exit gates at several Delhi Metro stations had to be closed.

The Delhi Traffic Police is already facing a busy time as it has had to regularly issue traffic advisories due to the ongoing protests in the city against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). An advisory was also issued for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.