New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory asking commuters tDelhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Asks Commuters to Avoid Kalindi Kunj, Mathura Roado avoid road number 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj as it has been closed for traffic movement.

Notably, the road has been closed for almost a month due to the ongoing anti Citizenship Amendment Act/National Register of Citizens, demonstration in Shaheen Bagh.

“Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi”, the traffic police tweeted the advisory on Monday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Southern) AK Singh had said that the road will open once the local police would tell them to allow the vehicles pass through the road.

The Kalindi Kunj stretch has been closed since December 15 due to the demonstrations. The road is still closed and we will open it once the local police would tell us to allow the vehicles pass through the road,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.