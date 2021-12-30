New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued fresh advisory for vehicular traffic on the first day of New Year 2022. In a press statement, the Delhi Traffic Police said elaborate arrangements to cater to both pedestrians as well as vehicular traffic have been made for January 1, 2022.Also Read - Delhi Metro: Only 200 Passengers Allowed Per 8-Coach Train | Deets Inside

The Delhi Traffic Police had advised visitors to avoid coming to India Gate as the construction work of Central Vista is still in progress due to which the area is closed to the general public. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles will not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon after 10 pm. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Announces Reserved Berths For Women Passengers In 2 Bihar-Bound Trains From New Year

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, these roads should be avoided on New Year

Bhairon Road

Mathura Road

India Gate

Pragati Maidan

Traffic diversion on New Year

“The vehicles will be diverted from Q point, roundabout MLNP, Sunheri Masjid, Maulana Azad road – Janpath, Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Windsor Place, Rajendra Prasad Road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, W-Point, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg (SBM) – Zakir Hussain Marg, SBM-Pandara Road, Madhavrao Scindia Road- Man Singh Road,” the traffic advisory read. Also Read - Rain, Dense Fog Alert in THESE States For Next 48 Hours. See Full Forecast Here

The traffic police said that strict compliance with the recent orders of the DDMA will be enforced according to which all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi.

As the people of the national capital are likely to visit the Delhi Zoo in the new year, heavy rush can disrupt vehicular movement. Keeping all this in view, the police advised the public and motorists to avoid Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

Delhi Traffic Police On Advisory for New Year’s Eve

Earlier on Wednesday as well, the traffic police had issued an advisory for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore, in the advisory said that strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

The new year celebrations in the national capital are likely to be subdued this time owing to the fear of the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

What is the COVID situation in Delhi

The highly transmissible Omicron’s tally has climbed to 961 in the country, of which Delhi has the highest number of cases of infection at 263. Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,313 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since May 26, the latest figures released by the health department stated. Meanwhile, zero deaths were reported in Delhi due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Omicron is gradually spreading in the community and the new, fast-spreading variant of concern has been found in 54 per cent of the latest samples analysed in the city. He said stringent curbs have been put in place as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to check the spread of COVID-19 and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will decide on implementing more restrictions.

However, a statement from Jain’s office said, “According to GRAP, a Yellow alert has been issued in Delhi. For the time being, the government has decided not to issue a Level 2 alert. Alerts will be issued according to GRAP in Delhi.” It also said 54 per cent of the new cases in the capital have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

(With inputs from IANS)