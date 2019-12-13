New Delhi: In view of the Congress’ mega ‘Bharat Bachao rally’ in the national capital, the traffic police here has issued an advisory for commuters, informing about the routes that should be avoided due to the protests. As per the advisory, no commercial vehicles will be allowed from Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market R/A towards Hamdard, Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk and Mirdard to Turkman Gate.

Besides, several roads such as — Vivekanand Marg (both sides), JLN Marg (From Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk (Towards Ajmeri Gate), Ranjeet Singh Flyover (From Barakhambha Road to Gurunanak Chowk) will be closed for general public.

As a precautionary measure, certain diversions will also be placed. “Buses coming from North and West bound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be diverted on Rani Jhansi road. Vehicles coming from Connaught Place side towards Kamla Market will be diverted to DDU marg and Bhavbhuti Marg. No buses including chartered buses will be allowed on Ranjit Singh Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk”, said the advisory.

Read the full advisory here:

About Congress’ Bharat Bachao Rally

The Congress part has organised ‘Bharat Bachao rally’ against the Centre’s “anti-people policies”. Earlier it was scheduled for November 30, but the party postponed it and now the protest be held on December 14.The party had plans to hold agitations in various parts of the country till November 25, during which it would take out protests to highlight the “failures” of the BJP-led government.The opposition party is looking to corner the government on issues such as ‘economic slowdown, rising crimes against women, unemployment’.