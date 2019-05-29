New Delhi: The Joint Commissioner of Police of the Traffic department issued a traffic advisory on behalf of the Delhi Traffic Police in view of the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister of India and his Council of Ministers. Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the ceremony which is scheduled to take place on May 30 at 7:00 PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

A number of Heads of States, Heads of Governments, Constitutional Authorities, Diplomats, senior political leaders, Government officials, media persons, etc., are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The following roads in New Delhi District will be closed for the public movement between 4 PM to 9 PM on May 30, 2019:

1. Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan)

2. Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain.

3. South Avenue

4. North Avenue

5. Dara-Shikoh Road

6. Church Road.

Necessary traffic diversions will be provided on the following roads to reduce congestion during the ceremony:

1. Akbar Road

2. Rajpath

3. Teen Murti Marg

4. Krishna Menon Marg

5. Pandit Pant Marg

6. Talkatora Road

7. Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road

8. Tyagaraj Marg

9. S.P. Marg

10. Khushak Road

11. K. Kamaraj Marg

12. Rajaji Marg

13. Shanti Path

14. Raisina Road (beyond R/A Rail Bhawan towards Parliament House)

15. Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond R/A Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan)

Therefore, motorists and the general public are requested to avoid the above-mentioned roads between 16.00 hrs and 21.00 hrs on May 30 and plan their journey accordingly. Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and the general public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty.