Major relief for Delhiites! Delhi Traffic Police introduce ‘Zero-Tolerance’ zones to reduce traffic congestion, illegal parking in busy areas to get…

Delhi Traffic Police have introduced zero-tolerance zones across major congestion hotspots to enforce traffic discipline, reduce violations, improve road safety and ensure smoother vehicle movement citywide.

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has come up with ‘Zero-Tolerance’ Zones on busy arterial roads in the national capital to clamp down on traffic violations and congestion on the roads. Traffic police sources said these zones are spread across busy areas in Delhi and commuters can expect traffic cops cracking the whip against traffic violations, including wrong-side driving, lane violation and double parking, to name a few, without giving any heed for excuses.

These stretches were chosen after studying traffic patterns, analysing accident-prone spots and receiving complaints from commuters for a considerable period of time.

Which areas are ‘Zero-Tolerance’ Zones?

Busy stretches of Azadpur Mandi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Karol Bagh, Teen Murti Circle, Dwarka-Najafgarh Road and Uttam Nagar areas have been brought under the zero-tolerance zones as these areas witness high footfall of commuters every day due to commercial activities.

Moreover, traffic personnel will also be deployed at crossings, junctions and road stretches near metro stations, bus stations and railway stations for smooth traffic flow.

Thousands of challans in just 24 hours

Traffic police said over 2,200 challans were issued in six zero-tolerance zones combined in just 24 hours. More than 1,000 challans were booked from Anand Vihar alone. Traffic police added stringent drives like these will be conducted time and again. Taking precautionary measures and not challenging alone

Speaking on the initiative officials said that the objective is not to book commuters but to take precautionary measures like bus lane markings, clearing of encroachments from roadsides, pedestrian management and smooth diversion layouts to reduce traffic jams on roads.

Senior traffic police officials have asked the officials deployed at various locations to strictly monitor congestion during peak hours and book commuters for violating traffic norms.

Decrease congestion by few minutes can lead to cleaner Delhi: Experts

Traffic experts said that better regulation of traffic can lead to smoother commute by decreasing travel time by few minutes which in turn can lead to lesser pollution.

With the alarming levels of pollution and increasing number of vehicles on Delhi roads, authorities have decided to take stringent measures by bringing certain traffic stretches under zero tolerance zones.

Delhi Traffic Police appealed commuters to cooperate and follow traffic rules.

