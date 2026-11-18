New Delhi: Traffic movement on several roads in north Delhi is likely to be affected between 3 pm and 5 pm on Wednesday due to special arrangements, traffic police said. According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the roads that will be affected by the restrictions include the Wazirabad flyover-Salimgarh Y-point stretch on Outer Ring Road, Shamnath Marg, Mall Road, Sudhir Bose Marg, Chhatra Marg, University Road, GTB Marg, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Dr Karnwal Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.
Traffic diversions will be implemented at Wazirabad flyover, Chandgi Ram Akhara, Yudhister Setu Y-point, below Yudhister Setu, Shamnath Marg red light, below Wazirabad flyover, St Stephen’s College red light, Roop Nagar police station roundabout and Maurice Nagar red light, as and when required, the advisory said.
Traffic police advised commuters to avoid the affected stretches, plan their journeys accordingly and follow directions issued by personnel deployed in the area.
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