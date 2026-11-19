Delhi traffic update: Relief for national capital residents as govt plans 4-flyover elevated corridor on this route; check details

Delhi govt plans over 8-km elevated corridor with 4 flyovers on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road to decongest South Delhi; DMRC completes over 50% work on Saket G-Sangam Vihar stretch.

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Delhi elevated corridors: To ease chronic traffic congestion in South Delhi, the Delhi government plans to build an elevated corridor stretching over 8 km along Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, comprising four distinct flyovers. Officials said on Thursday that the Public Works Department (PWD) has already secured cabinet approval for two flyovers, worth Rs 1,471.14 crore, while feasibility studies have been commissioned for the remaining two. Over 50 per cent of work on the first integrated flyover from Saket G to Sangam Vihar is complete.

The plan has been divided into four parts. The first is a 2.41-km-long flyover from Saket G to Sangam Vihar, on which more than 50 per cent of the work has been completed. Being built over an underground metro line, it is an integrated flyover and is being executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a report by PTI news agency said.

Key Highlights

Project Overview: The Delhi government is building an over 8-km-long elevated corridor comprising four flyovers along Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, one of South Delhi’s busiest stretches to ease congestion across Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Pul Prahladpur.

Approval & Funding Status: The Public Works Department (PWD) received cabinet approval in March 2026 (sanctioning Rs 1,471.14 crore) for two flyovers, while consultants have been appointed to conduct studies for the remaining two.

Part 1 – Saket G to Sangam Vihar (2.41 km): More than 50 per cent of the work on this integrated flyover, being constructed directly above an underground metro line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been completed.

Part 2 – Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur (2.56 km): Construction work has commenced on this second stretch, with funds already sanctioned by the government.

Parts 3 & 4 – Remaining Two Stretches: Studies and Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparations (expected by January 2027) are underway for a 2.72-km flyover between Sangam Vihar and Maa Anandmayee Marg, and a 450-metre flyover between Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur.

The second is a 2.56-km-long flyover between Maa Anandmayee Marg and Pul Prahladpur, where work has begun and funds have been sanctioned.

“Once the project is completed, traffic movement between Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Pul Prahladpur will become smoother. This is expected to significantly reduce congestion and cut travel time for commuters,” an official said.

For the remaining two sections — a 2.72-km flyover between Sangam Vihar and Maa Anandmayee Marg, and a 450-metre flyover between Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur — consultants have been hired and studies are under way, they added.

(With inputs from agencies)