New Delhi: In the wake of farmers' protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border, vehicular traffic has been diverted at Akshardham for Noida.

"Traffic will remain affected on Road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of border," said Delhi Traffic Police.

The advisory issued by the traffic police also asserted that traffic movement will remain closed on Jai Singh Marg and Bangla Sahib lane due to demonstration.