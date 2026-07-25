Delhi tragedy: 20-year-old Army officer’s son dies after car overturns, plunges into open drain in Vasant Kunj

According to the police, the road had become muddy and slippery due to rain, which may have caused the car to skid. The vehicle is believed to have hit a tree, overturned and then plunged into the open drain.

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Delhi tragedy: 20-year-old Army officer's son dies after car overturns, plunges into open drain in Vasant Kunj (Image: Twitter)

A 20-year-old student who had recently returned from the US died after the car he was driving overturned and fell into an open drain in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj early on Friday. A young woman travelling with him managed to get out of the vehicle and survived. The victim, identified as Yashvendra, had come back to India a few days ago and was staying with a friend in the Delhi Cantonment area. His father is an Army officer currently posted in Kolkata.

The accident happened around 6 am near the Nangal Dewat drain. After receiving information, police and rescue teams pulled the car out of the drain and rescued Yashvendra. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to the police, the road had become muddy and slippery due to rain, which may have caused the car to skid. The vehicle is believed to have hit a tree, overturned and then plunged into the open drain.

The woman travelling with Yashvendra also told police that the wet and slippery road caused the accident.

Police said the drain did not have a protective cover or safety barrier, making it easier for a vehicle to fall into it.

Yashvendra and his friend, who studies with him at the same business school in the US, were returning to Mahipalpur after visiting a friend’s house in Vasant Kunj Enclave when the accident occurred.

Police suspect Yashvendra may have lost control of the car while taking a sharp turn, leading to the crash. “The vehicle appears to have gone out of control while negotiating a sharp turn,” a senior police officer said.

The car belongs to the young woman who was travelling with him, but Yashvendra was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. After the vehicle fell into the drain, the woman managed to open her door and escape. She suffered only minor injuries.

Yashvendra, however, was trapped inside the car as the roof had caved in after the vehicle overturned, making it difficult for rescuers to pull him out.

Police said no case has been registered so far. Investigators are trying to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether the car was speeding or if any other factors played a role. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined as part of the investigation.