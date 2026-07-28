Delhi transporters issue statement ahead of August 4 march to Parliament against E20 petrol, say, MPs are sleeping, they need to be woken up

The AAP had earlier launched an online petition to make the E20 fuel optional, which has been signed by almost 2 lakh people, the former chief minister said.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, several Delhi-based transport associations have announced a protest march to Parliament on August 4. The march has been called to seek the withdrawal of ethanol-blended petrol and demand a review of the E20 fuel rollout. The protest call has been issued by the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association along with other transport bodies, which have raised concerns over the impact of ethanol blending on vehicles and commuters.

“We are planning to hold a protest march to Parliament on August 4 against ethanol-blended petrol, demanding its withdrawal. We want to give a wake-up call to the members of parliament who are sleeping till now on this issue, as the problems in vehicles from the ethanol blending are coming from across the country,” Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, said.

Samrat clarified that the demonstration was not linked to any political group or party.

“We do not want to make this a political issue, and are not associated with any ‘E-20 Janta Party’ or Cockroach Janta Party or any other political party,” he said, referring to the online campaign that has emerged around opposition to E20 fuel, which contains 20% ethanol blended with petrol.

“E20 fuel should not be imposed as the only option”: Harish Sabharwal

Harish Sabharwal, National President of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said that the government should not impose E20 fuel as the only option. “Passengers and vehicle owners should be given a choice. At present, no alternative is being offered,” he said. He expressed support for the march but clarified that no strike has been called so far.

The announcement of the protest came just days after the launch of an online movement called the “E20 Janata Party,” which has been rapidly gaining traction on social media. The campaign is also opposed to E20 fuel and was reportedly modeled on the earlier “Cockroach Janata Party” movement.

AAP to hold ‘National Town Hall Against E20’ in Delhi

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a ‘National Town Hall Against E20’ here on August 1 to be held at the Constitution Club of India.

“We are inviting people to join in large numbers this platform where we will discuss how to create pressure on the central government to withdraw the E20 petrol. Experts and people who have faced problems with their vehicles, all are invited,” he said.

The AAP had earlier launched an online petition to make the E20 fuel optional, which has been signed by almost 2 lakh people, the former chief minister said.

“Next week, I will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house with the online petition. But that would be after this meeting,” Kejriwal said. To virtually participate in the meeting, people can send a message to 85-88-833-212 and they will receive an online link to join, he said.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal wrote to the prime minister seeking an appointment to discuss concerns about the E20 fuel and lowering of prices for the ethanol-blended petrol.