New Delhi: In a chilling incident, two brothers were found hanging with an iron grill inside their rented house in Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

Police have so far not been able to ascertain exact cause and time of deaths.

Prima facie it looks like a suicide case. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem, the police said.

According to the police, on Thursday afternoon they received a call that falls smell was coming from a house in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, which was locked from inside.

When we broke in the door, we found two men — Ashish Kumar Dev (58) and his younger brother — were hanging with the iron grill a room, the official said, adding that both died days back.