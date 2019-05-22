New Delhi: In yet another tragic incident, two labourers of a flour mill at the national capital’s Lawrence Road died after getting stuck inside a tank of the mill, ANI reported. Fire officials suspect that the labourers died after inhaling poisonous gas inside the tank.

Speaking to ANI, the official said, “Victims got inside the tank to clean it. Since the tank was closed for a while now they might have inhaled the poisonous gas that formed inside the tank.”

More details are awaited.

In an earlier incident, three sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a manhole in an industrial area in Maharashtra’s Thane. The deceased entered the manhole one after another, and within a few minutes, were choked to death. A fire brigade had to be rushed in the MIDC area of Dombivli. The deceased identified as Devidas Pachge, Ghanshyam and Mahadeo Zope, were part of a team of contract workers who were engaged in cleaning drains in the area.