New Delhi: Four men on motorcycles got into a bloody altercation leaving two of them dead due to knife wounds, CCTV footage captured in Delhi showed graphic visuals. It started when two bike-borne men clashed into another motorcycle with the two accused late night on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place in an alley near Udyog Vihar metro station. The two groups got into a violent fight, slapping, punching and kicking each other, as seen in the CCTV footage. There appeared to be nobody else to witness the incident.

A reporter with The Times of India tweeted the incident with a clip of the CCTV footage.

Watch the video:

(Viewers discretion is advised)

Two men were stabbed to death after the scooter they were riding on touched another bike in Udyog Vihar area in Delhi. Two others on the bike including a 17-year old boy then chased and stabbed them. Incident occurred on Tuesday around 1:30am. The accused have been nabbed. pic.twitter.com/jrqjg7S58M — Sakshi Chand (@sakshichand8TOI) March 16, 2021

Within moments, one of the men took out his knife and stabbed one of the victims multiple times. The other victim, covered in blood, tried to intervene but he could barely stand up. After the first victim collapsed, the accused started stabbing the second one.

The bike-borne miscreants left the other group bleeding on the road and fled the scene. Police reached the spot after a few locals informed them of two bodies on the street. However, both the victims were declared dead.

The police investigated the incident and found one of the accused to be a minor. The other accused has been identified as 19-year-old Pradeep Kohli. The bike and knife of the accused have been seized by the police.