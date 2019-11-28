New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, paving the way for legalisation and ownership rights to the residents in the capital city’s unauthorised colonies.

Making the announcement in the Lower House of the Parliament, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Centre has been working on the architecture and digital mapping of 1,731 identified unauthorised colonies in Delhi and the same will be completed and uploaded by December 31.

Union Minister Puri added that the mapping process has already been completed in more than 600 such colonies and after the complete process by the end of this year, the images would be uploaded on a newly-created portal.

“The Maps are being uploaded on the new website and the RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) will be given 15 days’ time to respond,” he said during the Lok Sabha session.

Speaking over the issue, Puri said that the current AAP government has taken the decision to work on the 2008 Congress regime’s “half-hearted” efforts to regularise the unauthorised colonies and sought time to complete the task by 2021.

What is the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill?

The proposal to grant ownership right to people living in the unauthorised colonies will prove to be politically significant for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government that is gearing up for the assembly polls due early next year as it will benefit tens of thousands of migrants belonging to the economically weaker section inhabited in the colonies spread over 175 sq km area.

Stating the components of the Bill, the Union Minister said the it will provide special provision for the national capital by recognising the property rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage in favour of residents of such colonies who are possessing properties on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, Will, possession letter, or any other documents, including documents evidencing payment of consideration.

The Bill seeks to levy stamp duty and registration charges on the amount mentioned in the conveyance deed or authorisation slip issued by the Delhi Development Authority and non-payment of any stamp duty and registration charges on any previous sale transactions made prior to the last transaction.

The Union Cabinet had approved the Bill on November 20 after the Delhi government proposed a set of parameters to regularise the colonies in July this year, including a charge of 1 per cent cost of circle rate of land for up to 200 square metre plot from the occupants besides a nominal penalty.

The move does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Union minister Puri had said when the Cabinet approved the proposal last month.