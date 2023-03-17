Home

DU Bars 2 Students For Year For Attempting To Screen ‘Banned’ BBC Documentary On Gujarat Riots

The students barred have been identified as Lokesh Chugh — a PhD scholar in the Anthropology department — and Ravinder of the Law faculty.

DU Bars Two Students For Screening “Banned” BBC Documentary: The Delhi University has banned two students, which also includes a Congress youth wing leader for a year for attempting to screen the “banned” BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots. The students barred have been identified as Lokesh Chugh — a PhD scholar in the Anthropology department — and Ravinder of the Law faculty. During this period the students won’t be allowed to take part in any examination, according to the memorandum dated March 10.

Six more students have also been given “less strict” punishment for their alleged involvement in the January 27 event, PTI said quoting an official. However, the official did not specify what punishment was given to these six students.

“We have debarred two students and six students have been given less strict punishment. We have also called the parents of several students. More action is expected in the coming days,” the official told PTI.

“…the act of participation in the showing of the banned BBC documentary is an act of indiscipline on the part of Lokesh Chugh,” the memorandum, a copy of which has been accessed by PTI, stated.

“On the basis of the recommendations of the committee, the disciplinary authority taking cognisance of the above indiscipline exhibited by Lokesh Chugh, decided to impose the penalty of debarring him from taking any university or college or departmental examination or examinations for one year,” the memorandum read.

A similar memorandum has been issued to Ravinder, the official said.

