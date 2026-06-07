Delhi University Professor murder: Bengal couple travelled 1,400 km, arrested over property dispute: What we know so far

Delhi University Professor murder: An assistant professor at Shivaji College, Debosmita Paul was murdered in her apartment at Satyam Apartments in Vasudhara Enclave on Wednesday.

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Debosmita Paul was found dead in her apartment on Thursday. File image

Delhi University Professor murder: The murder of a Delhi University professor was solved within the span of three days, with the cops now arresting two people. The accused have been apprehended from West Bengal’s capital city of Kolkata. According to the police, the killers travelled 1,400 km from Bengal to execute the murder.

An assistant professor at Shivaji College, Debosmita Paul, was found dead in her apartment at Satyam Apartments in East Delhi’s Vasudhara Enclave on Wednesday, in a suspected murder case. She was found dead on Thursday by neighbours. Acting on leads from earlier raids, the police eventually traced the suspects to Bardhaman in Bengal and arrested Ramprasad Das and Banshree Das.

According to police sources, the couple’s minor son has been detained as well. The Das duo will be produced before a local court, where the Delhi Police is likely to seek transit remand to bring them to Delhi for further questioning.

How did the murder take place?

According to officials, the killers were from Bardhaman and came to Delhi claiming they wanted to meet the victim. Debosmita Paul had separated from her husband in 2022 after five years of marriage and was living alone in her flat, while her husband worked in Bengaluru.

CCTV footage from Wednesday captured the accused visiting the flat of Debosmita Paul while wearing a mask, stated an NDTV report quoting officials. They came in a private cab with luggage, used the stairs to reach the sixth floor, and brought their minor son along to avoid suspicion. Officials said they entered the house normally before allegedly carrying out the murder using a weapon they had carried with them.

Sources said the accused returned around half an hour later after changing clothes and escaped in a cab that was waiting outside the building. The cab driver was detained, and his trip data helped police trace the passengers.

Investigators shortlisted 13 suspects out of nearly 200 visitors to the housing complex on Wednesday and questioned them. Seven police teams carried out coordinated raids across four states and questioned hundreds of people, which ultimately helped solve the case. The accused were later arrested in Bardhaman and are under interrogation.

The motive behind the murder

According to police, Debosmita Paul had inherited a multi-crore property in Kolkata from her maternal grandfather. The couple had been residing there as tenants for several years and wished to buy it. Her family members and siblings were also reportedly open to selling it, as they had already settled in the national capital and did not plan to return to Kolkata.

Police said Debosmita Paul did not agree to the proposal and was seen by the couple as the “main obstacle”. Even after several requests, she refused to change her stance, which allegedly enraged them and led to the crime.

Police said the accused came to Delhi from Kolkata on Wednesday with their child and murdered Debosmita Paul. They have been taken into custody, and a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.