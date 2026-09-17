Delhi University student’s speeding car kills 2 workers on Dwarka Expressway

According to police said a second-year University of Delhi student and a resident of Gurugram’s Sector 110 was driving the car.

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Delhi University student's speeding car kills 2 workers on Dwarka Expressway (Pic: ANI)

Workers working on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram at 2:30 a.m. were hit by a speeding car. Two workers were killed in the accident, while two others and the car driver were seriously injured. All the injured have been admitted to Vibrant Hospital.

According to reports, several workers were working to install iron grills on the divider when a speeding Beat car coming from Delhi struck four of the workers. “Two workers died and two were seriously injured after being run over by a car around 2.30 am today, while they were installing grills on the Dwarka Expressway. The accident took place near Sri Ram Chowk in New Palam Vihar,” Gurugram Police said.

The car driver also suffered serious injuries in the accident. All were taken to the hospital. Two workers were pronounced dead there. Their identities have not yet been established. Police are investigating the matter.

It was reported that only two or three small red plastic safety cones were placed for safety, which were insufficient to alert speeding vehicles in the dark of night. The workers were working on a completely open road.

#WATCH | Two workers died and two were seriously injured after being run over by a car around 2.30 am today, while they were installing grills on the Dwarka Expressway. The accident took place near Sri Ram Chowk in New Palam Vihar. Visuals from the accident site and of the… pic.twitter.com/07nzO7HC14 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

Due to darkness at night, the car driver could not see the workers working on the road, due to which this accident happened.

Bajghera police station stated that an investigation has been launched into the matter. Both bodies have been sent for postmortem. Police say that action will be taken against anyone found negligent in this case.

Police said the four were working for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and installing the fences amid negligible traffic when they were hit. “Commuters alerted the police control room, after which all the injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital where two of the workers were declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said Vedant Khanna, a second-year University of Delhi student and a resident of Sector 110, was driving the car and returning from Delhi. Turan said that Khanna was also injured in the accident. “The two workers and Khanna are undergoing treatment,” he said.