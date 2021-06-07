New Delhi: As Delhi Metro resumed its services on Monday after a hiatus of nearly a month, commuters were seen breaking norms put in place. Notably, the Delhi government had clearly stated that no passenger will be allowed to stand in metro coaches, however, rules were not followed during metro rides from East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar metro station to Rajiv Chowk (in the bule line), and from Rajiv Chowk to INA Market (yellow line), despite regular announcements at stations. Also Read - Noida Lockdown 2021: Aqua Line Metro to Resume Services From THIS Date After Over A Month | Timings, Details

Complying with Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) guidelines on Covid appropriate behaviour, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started its services with 50 per cent seating capacity. Also Read - Delhi to Start Door-to-door Vaccination Soon, Says Kejriwal as Capital Begins Unlocking

DMRC, in a public notice issued ahead of resuming its services, had said that only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from about 5 to 15 minutes on different lines. “General public is advised to cooperate with the Metro authorities ensuring compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour inside metro premises throughout their travel,” it said, adding that more trains will be available on schedule from Wednesday onward. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2.0: Markets, Malls, Offices Re-Open; Metro Services Resume. Check What's Open, What's Closed

To ensure Covid appropriate behaviour, Delhi police personnel have been deployed outside metro stations. Umed Singh, a police official deployed at Connaught Place, said, “We have been directed to ensure that people do not assemble at one place and follow Covid guidelines. We have to make video of public movement.”

Entry for a few of our stations are being intermittently closed and opened for short durations to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures (issued at 10:39 am): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Smart Card and Token to be Allowed

Speaking to ANI, an official from DMRC said, “Smart card and token both are allowed for commuting in Delhi metro from today. However smart cards will be preferred keeping in view contactless communication.”

Delhi has been under strict lockdown due to unprecedented surge in Covid cases since April 19 and the metro services were completely suspended on May 10. But as Covid cases and daily positivity rate continues to decline, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi ggovernment started phase-wise unlocking exercise.

After allowing construction and manufacturing/ factories since May 31, DDMA in its order issued on Saturday has allowed markets and malls to open on odd-even basis, which will be decided on the basis of shop’s number. Moreover, the government allowed government and private offices to resume operations.

(With IANS Inputs)