Delhi Unlock: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce further relaxation for the national capital as the number of coronavirus cases and positivity rate continue to decline across the city. If reports are to be believed, CM Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after which he will make an announcement regarding the relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown curbs in Delhi.

In the first phase of unlocking, the Delhi government had allowed construction work and factories to bring the economy of the city on track. Markets and malls were allowed to open, on odd-even basis, from last Monday, while the Delhi Metro also resumed services.

What to expect in Unlock 3.0

DDMA sources had stated that cinema halls will be allowed to resume with 50 per cent capacity from June 14. Besides, several media reports claimed that the resumption of hotels, gyms, and weekly markets is likely on cards. Wedding ceremonies in public places are expected to remain restricted in the capital city in Unlock 3.0.

However, nothing has been confirmed as final call will be taken by the Delhi government tomorrow.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a fresh directive on Covid-19 management issued last week, had stated, “Situation of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and observed that, though the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity rate is declining, the situation is still precarious, therefore in order to contain the spread of the virus and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be further extended for another week in the territory of NCT of Delhi (except essential and permitted activities/services) along with the reopening of some more prohibited activities in phase manner in areas outside the containment zones for overall well being of NCT of Delhi.”

What’s allowed in Unlock 2.0

Delhi Metro with 50 per cent capacity

DTC buses with 50 per cent capacity

Liquor Shops (Odd-Even basis)

Market and Market Complex (Odd-Even basis)

Malls (Odd-Even)

Government and private offices with 50 per cent capacity

Shops associated with essential services

Restaurants only for takeaways/home delivery

What Restricted in Unlock 2.0

Weekly markets

Gyms

Cinema Halls

Weddings in public places

Salons

Spas

Bars

Educational Institutions, Coaching Centers

Parks

Delhi working in a war-footing mode to combat COVID-19 third wave

To prepare the health system for a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi, which faced an acute shortage of medical oxygen to cater to the huge number of daily patients during the second wave, has started as many as 27 oxygen plants so far.

Out of the total, 22 oxygen plants with a combined capacity of 17 metric tonnes were installed in 9 different hospitals on Saturday. To ensure adequate oxygen storage, 13 more oxygen plants will be installed in different healthcare centres by July.

“During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which actually for Delhi was the fourth wave, the city faced difficulties in getting oxygen supply. Delhi is not an industrial state and it has no oxygen production units. We had to be dependent on other states. Delhi does not even have oxygen supplying tankers. We have learned from our mistakes in the last wave and have decided to prepare for a third wave at every step,” said Kejriwal today.

He added,”Delhi does not have an oxygen storage system and we do not want to take Delhi to the same situation again, if a third wave comes. The Delhi government is preparing for a third wave in full swing.”