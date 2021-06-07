New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will initiate the door-to-door vaccination drive to speed up the immunization process in the national capital. “In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age will be vaccinated,” the chief minister said today in his daily briefing while urging all people to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Delhi started the ‘Unlock’ process today as the government opened up several restrictions to bring the economy back on track. Also Read - Free Vaccine Above 18, As Centre Takes Over Vaccination | BIG TAKEAWAYS from PM Modi's Address To Nation

"Not many people are coming to vaccination centres. A team of booth level officers will visit every house in the next 2 days & provide a slot for vaccination. BLO will convince those who don't want to get the vaccine. The campaign will start today with 70 wards," Kejriwal said in his daily briefing.

Vaccination at Polling Booths

The Delhi Chief Minister also announced that residents above the 45 years age group will now be given anti-Covid vaccines at polling booths. Out of 57 lakh people in the 45-plus age group, 27 lakh have been vaccinated with the first dose, Delhi CM said.

“We are starting a ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’ campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon,” he said.

The national capital moved slowly towards normal life as markets and malls reopened after nearly two months on Monday morning. The Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the city, also resumed service with 50 per cent seating capacity and nearly half of its train fleet running from early morning.

Police and the district administration have formed teams to ensure no Covid norms are broken as the markets, malls and complexes reopen from 10 AM to 8 PM. Besides the markets and malls, standalone shops also reopened in the city adding a hint of busy city life.