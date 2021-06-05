New Delhi: Easing lockdown restrictions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced the ‘unlock plan’. The unlocking measures which will come in force from June 7 include opening of the markets and malls with shops operating on an odd-even basis. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2.0: Metro, Private Offices to Function at 50% Capacity, Markets on Odd-even Basis | Major Takeaways From Kejriwal's PC

Delhi Metro services that were completely suspended earlier will now resume from June 7 with 50 per cent capacity.

Government and private offices have been allowed to resume operations with 50 percent staff, the new guidelines said.

Traders and businesses in Delhi have been constantly demanding to open the markets, as the city is a standstill for more than one and half months.

With a dip seen in active COVID-19 cases, Delhi had begun the unlocking process from May 31 with factories and the construction sector to resume operations.

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The city’s healthcare infrastructure and crematoriums were hugely overburdened. The situation has, however, improved significantly.

Now the infection rate of COVID in Delhi has come down to less than one percent. In the last 24 hours, 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths have been recorded in the national capital.

However, the daily number was a bit higher than the day before when Delhi reported 487 COVID cases. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 8,060. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Delhi to 24,497.