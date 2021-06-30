New Delhi: The East Delhi District administration has shut down Laxmi Nagar main market till July 5 PM as ‘people did not adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour’. An order issued by East district magistrate Sonika Singh and Delhi Disaster Management chairperson stated, “Stretch from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets, like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc would remain shut from 10pm on June 29 till 10pm on July 5 or till further orders”. Also Read - With Soaring Temperature And No Rain in Sight, Delhi’s Power Demand Touches Record High at 6,592 MW

It added, "As per the Preet Vihar SDM's report, shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in Laxmi Nagar main bazaar were not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols last Sunday."

Delhi | Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar shut till 10pm of 5th July for not following COVID19 appropriate behaviour: District Magistrate, East Delhi

Earlier this month, under the phased unlock process, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had allowed markets, malls and market complexes to reopen following a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases.