New Delhi: After assurance from traders that COVID-appropriate behaviour will be followed, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets to reopen from Saturday, July 3. The development comes after the DDMA received written assurance from the market associations, Chamber of Trade and Industry and shopkeepers.

"A meeting of DDMA (East) was held on 02.07.2021 wherein various issues were discussed. After the deliberations in the meeting on this aspect and on the basis of assurances from Delhi Police, MCD and Market Association, DDMA (E) agreed that the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding Bazars /markets like Mangal Bazar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar etc. Can be allowed to function W.E.F. 03.07.2021," the order issued by DDMA said, adding that parking "in and around the market" has been closed in order to avoid crowding.

Under the phased unlock process, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had allowed several economic activities including markets, malls and market complexes to reopen while maintaining protocol and strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour.

However, restrictions were imposed in several markets in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area, including weekly popular market Mangal Bazar after an inspection by the district authority in Laxmi Nagar and adjoining markets located along Vikas Marg.

A notification issued by DDMA had said the market association and shopkeepers in the main bazaar, Laxmi Nagar, were unable to ensure observance of Covid protocols last Sunday (June 27) due to the large footfall. As per the officials, East Delhi’s district Covid management authority (DM office) has kept a close watch on all markets and other places where crowds assemble.