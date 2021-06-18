New Delhi: Taking cognizance of violation of COVID-19 protocol in city markets following relaxation in restrictions, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked authorities to take strict measures and sensitize shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard. “Such breach of Covid protocol will only hasten 3rd wave which can’t be permitted at all”, said the HC on violation of norms in Delhi markets. Also Read - As Delhi Unlocks, Doctors Warn of 'Worse Than Second Wave' Situation if Covid Norms Not Followed

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for COVID-19 protocols by street vendors in markets. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 3.0 Begins: Restaurants Open Today, No Odd-Even in Markets; Gym Owners Disappointed

“We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don”t know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely,” the bench observed. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Huge Crowd Seen at Sarojini Market Moments After Lockdown Curbs Eased | WATCH

Notably, shops, malls, and restaurants in the national capital resumed their operations since Monday as COVID-19 numbers in the national capital witnessed a significant drop.