A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for COVID-19 protocols by street vendors in markets.
"We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don"t know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely," the bench observed.
Notably, shops, malls, and restaurants in the national capital resumed their operations since Monday as COVID-19 numbers in the national capital witnessed a significant drop.