Delhi Unlock News: Amid a dip in the national capital's daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce his government's next plan to unlock the city, which has been under lockdown since April 19. The AAP government had begun the unlocking process from May 31 with the resumption of factories and construction activities. According to Delhi government data, the city has recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities yesterday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent.

What to Expect in Unlock 2

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government may allow markets and other activities from June 7 as the COVID-19 situation has gradually been improving. Earlier on Friday, Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging them to take cognisance of stabilising the situation and pass an 'immediate order' to reopen markets. The domestic traders' body had claimed that the 15 lakh city traders are in a 'dire financial state' due to the over​-one-month-long lockdown period.

Here Are The LIVE Updates

11:30 AM: Sources have said that Delhi Metro, which are considered as lifeline of the city, will resume functioning in a staggered manner during the Delhi Unlock 2.

11:29 AM: In today’s presser, CM Kejriwal is expected to announce the steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus.

11:27 AM: Kejriwal is expected to address a press conference at 12 PM today.