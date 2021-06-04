Delhi Unlock: Amid a dip in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, the demand to lift restrictions grew louder in the national capital. As many as 74 per cent of Delhiites support unlocking in the capital city from June 7, a survey conducted by LocalCircles showed. With the resumption of factories and construction activities, the unlocking process began in Delhi on May 31, howver, the lockdown restrictions have been extended till June 7. The capital city had been under strict lockdown since April 19 to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read - Wanting to Get Arrested on Purpose, Drunk Man Calls Delhi Police & Threatens to Kill PM Modi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, making an announcement for extension of lockdown in Delhi had stated that the National Capital will be unlocked phase-wise. The state administration will take a further decision after reviewing the Covid situation of the city with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after this week. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: 'Open Markets Everyday, Take Us Into Confidence Before Implementing Any Decision', Traders Body to CM, L-G Baijal

Meanwhile, LocalCircles conducted a survey to know what people want after June 7. Keeping in mind the 500-1,000 daily caseloads, the survey was conducted to know what Delhiites want after June 7— lockdown extension or unlock. While 49% of respondents favour only night curfew and end of lockdown, 25 per cent of respondents want the government to remove all restrictions from the city. On the other hand, 25 per cent still have lockdown extension by another week. A total of 74 per cent residents support unlocking in Delhi. Also Read - 30 Cases of Black Fungus Detected Among Serving Soldiers At Delhi's Army Hospitals, Shortage of Drugs Reported

It managed to receive 9382 responses from residents across all 11 districts of Delhi. While 67% of the participants were men, the other 33% of them were women.

Earlier, Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging them to take cognisance of stabilising the situation and pass an ‘immediate order’ to reopen markets.

The domestic traders’ body had claimed that the 15 lakh city traders are in ‘dire financial state’ due to the over​-one-month-long lockdown period.

“The combined efforts of the government and citizens of Delhi have had a significant impact on the Covid situation in Delhi and as per yesterday’s health bulletin the positivity rate in Delhi has slipped around 1 per cent with a positive cases of about 500 only, which is a big relief from almost 35 per cent a month back,” read the letter by Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT.