New Delhi: A heavy footfall of people was seen at New Delhi’s Sarojini Market on Sunday, compromising the Covid appropriate behavior, after Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government announced the reopening of markets as part of phased unlock in the National Capital. Shopkeepers, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to the government saying, “We want to thank the govt for allowing us to work, we’re ensuring to abide by COVID-appropriate behaviour.” Also Read - Delta Plus Has More Affinity For Lung Tissues, Says NTAGI Chief N K Arora

Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, 27 June 2021: Delhi Reports 89 New COVID Cases, 4 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

The Delhi government on Saturday further relaxed lockdown restrictions that were imposed when the second wave of coronavirus hit amid dipping cases of Covid-19. In an order issued late Saturday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted the reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50% capacity. Also Read - Maharashtra School Reopening: Classes to Resume in Corona-free Villages Soon, Govt Reviews Situation

The relaxations will come into force from 5 am on Monday.

Check everything that will be open in your area now:

Delhi government allows gymnasiums and yoga institutes to open with 50% capacity after almost two months

Marriages at banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels are permitted with a ceiling of 50 persons.

Cinema, theatres, spas, schools, colleges and educational institutes will continue to remain closed in Delhi.

Swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will also remain shut.

Banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited

Restaurants up to 50% capacity and markets have already been allowed to open.

Weekly markets had also resumed from last week itself.

In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed.

Salons are functioning in all zones.

The Delhi Metro is plying with 50% of the capacity.

There are no restrictions on inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods.

All other existing prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so up to 5 am on 5 July, it added.