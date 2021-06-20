New Delhi: Lifting further curbs and taking the Unlock process forward, Delhi has decided to reopen public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor Yoga activities from Monday (June 21), the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced. As part of the Covid relaxations, all markets, market complexes, and malls have been permitted to open from 10 AM to 8 PM. Also Read - Delhi Unlocks: Malls Wear Deserted Look, Markets Witness Overcrowding With Violation of Safety Guidelines

Restaurants and bars allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM and 12 PM to 10 PM respectively. The owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid safety measures and all official guidelines and norms, the DDMA said on easing of Covid restrictions.

At the same time, activities including cinemas, gyms, spas among others will continue to remain closed till 5 am on June 28.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not allowed: