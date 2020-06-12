New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it will continue travel restrictions between Noida- Delhi and Ghaziabad-Delhi border. Also Read - Now, You Can Find COVID-19 Testing Centres Across India Through This New Google Tool

The Uttar Pradesh government asserted that it will allow movement of only essential services as COVID-19 cases in Delhi are 40 times that of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

The court also demanded the UP government’s reply on the orders issued by the District Magistrate of Noida off-lately.

The SC criticised the order by the Noida DM and strictly asserted that ‘orders contrary to the directives issued by the Centre can not be passed by the District Authorities’.

“Such situations will create chaos,” the Supreme Court bench said criticising the DM’s decision on the necessity of institutional quarantine over home quarantine.