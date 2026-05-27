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Delhi Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan for 3 days, issues storm warning for Uttar Pradesh

Delhi Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan for 3 days, issues storm warning for Uttar Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for thunderstorms, rain, and even hailstorms for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan from May 28 onwards.

IMD Weather Update (PTI)

New Delhi: Good news for people who are witnessing an unprecedented spike in temperature and scorching heatwave conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for thunderstorms, rain, and even hailstorms for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan from May 28 onwards. The Meteorological Department has also indicated a possibility of a slight drop in temperatures accompanied by rainfall beginning May 28.

It is important to note that due to a western disturbance over the Himalayan region, rainfall is already occurring in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. Temperatures in Delhi, from India Gate to Palam, are touching 45–46°C. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, temperatures in areas such as Banda, Prayagraj, and Varanasi have reached 47–48°C.

Also read: 23 May IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain and sudden hailstorms to lash multiple states; severe heat wave to persist in plains | All details

Delhi Weather:

The sky in Delhi will remain clear on May 27, Wedesday, with the maximum temperature expected to range between 44°C and 46°C.

The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 27°C and 29°C, making nights hot as well.

On May 28 and 29, light to moderate rainfall along with strong winds and lightning warnings have been issued.

On May 29, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph are expected.

Rain may occur two to three times during the afternoon and nighttime as well.

Also read: Noida Weather: Rain expected on this date, IMD issues storm alert – Check forecast for Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra

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Weather updates from other states:

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir between May 28 and 30

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness rainfall on May 28 and 29.

Warnings for lightning strikes and strong winds have also been issued for these states.

Light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and winds blowing at speeds of 40–50 kmph are expected between May 28 and 31 across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Similar weather conditions are also likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh during the same period.

Authorities have also issued warnings of strong thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching up to 80 kmph in Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on May 28 and 29

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience similar conditions on May 29.

IMD issues Thunderstorm and Rain Warning in Rajasthan

The IMD has issued rainfall, lightning, and strong winds alert for Rajasthan on May 28, 29, and 30. Dust storms may intensify and turn into large-scale windstorms. In Madhya Pradesh, an alert has been issued for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms between May 28 and 30.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue in Chhattisgarh until May 30. Meanwhile, the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is also likely to witness heavy rainfall for three consecutive days from May 28 to May 30.

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