New Delhi: India's COVID-19 vaccination drive is all set to begin in 10 days and a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine will be conducted at eight different sites in Delhi on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the government developed the digital platform CoWIN for the smooth implementation of its ambitious vaccine inoculation.

Dry runs will be conducted in two hospitals under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation while at six sites under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) including Maternity Mother and Child Welfare (MCW) Centre, Maternity Home (MH) and polyclinics would take part in it.

The vaccination centres include:

South Delhi

MCW Hari Nagar

Poly Clinic Madipur

MCW Bijwasan

MH Sriniwas Puri

MCW Fatehpur Beri

MCW Defence Colony

North Delhi

Bara Hindu Rao Hospital

Kasturba Hospital

This is a preliminary list, more centres will be added later.

About 100-200 health care workers will be participating in the mock drill for the vaccine roll-out across the centres, officials said. North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash told IANS that around 60 healthcare workers from both the MCD-run hospitals are ready for the drive.

“The hospitals (Hindu Rao and Kasturba) have converted their swine flu wards into a vaccination point. Besides, two ICU beds are also provisioned by each hospital, in case a vaccine receiver witnesses any severe adverse event during inoculation of the Covid vaccine,” he said.

“Our hospitals are fully prepared for the Corona vaccine. The North DMC will follow all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health for the vaccine in the dry run process. The same procedure would also be adopted in the dry run of vaccination to the people, whose process is fixed for the actual vaccination,” he added.

The dry-run in Delhi already began last week at the three sites. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Shahdara, the Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka, were the first in the national capital to conduct the dry-run on Saturday. At least 25 healthcare workers from each centre had undergone the mock drive.

With Agency inputs