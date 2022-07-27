New Delhi: The wait for bullet train for residents of Delhi-NCR will be over soon as the work for Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor (DVHSR) is underway. the 813-km long corridor will have 13 stations – one underground in Delhi and 12 elevated in Uttar Pradesh. The train will cruise at the speed of 330km/hr and will take 3 hours 33 minutes to reach Varanasi if you are travelling from Delhi. A long 15km tunnel is being constructed for the underground station.Also Read - India's First Bullet Train Likely To Run By 2026. Route Map, Fares And Other Details Inside

Currently, it takes around 10 hours to cover the of 816 kms distance but after bullet train, the distance can be covered in just 4 hours till Varanasi via Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj. Passengers will be able to board bullet trains between Delhi and Varanasi in every 22 minutes.

Delhi-Varanasi bullet train to these 2 stops in Noida:

The Delhi-Varanasi bullet train line will have two stops in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. The Railway ministry has given its approval for this.

The Delhi-Varanasi bullet train will start from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and its first stop will be at Noida Sector-148.

The next stop is Noida International Airport and it will take just 21 minutes for the bullet train to reach the Noida airport from Sarai Kale Khan.

According to a report, Noida Airport Limited had sent a proposal for the stoppage of this train a year ago and now it has been approved by the Railway ministry.

Elevated bullet train track between Delhi and Noida airport

In the first phase of the high-speed rail project, an elevated track is being built between Delhi and Noida Airport in the first phase. The Yamuna Authority has given land free of cost to build an elevated track parallel to the Yamuna Expressway.

Work for the much-awaited Delhi-Varanasi bullet train will be completed in three phases. By the year 2029, airline passengers will also be able to get connectivity of bullet train.